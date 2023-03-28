Spring craft fair at Shropshire village

The Albrighton Trust is hosting its annual spring fair where it is to showcase a wide selection of crafts and other stalls on offer.
The fair, on Saturday, April 1, takes place from 11am to 2pm.
Along with a range of stalls, there will be a raffle with a number of prizes, refreshments and outdoor activities for children.
Fishing pegs are also available for people who would like some therapeutic angling rather than shopping. Pegs must be booked beforehand by contacting 01902 372441 or email: moat@albrightontrust.org.uk