Antiques centre finds cocktail cabinet to toast Coronation

The cocktail cabinet with John Ridgway of the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth

So says Old Mill Antiques Centre owner John Ridgway, who has described the cabinet as a ‘party on wheels’.

The folding wooden cabinet, dating from the 1980s, features built-in wine racks, shelving and drinks cupboard - and is mobile.

“I have never seen a cocktail cabinet like this before, it is beautifully made and because it is easily portable it could be used anywhere, even in a garden or summerhouse,” said John.

“It would certainly be very useful at a Coronation Day party on May 6 and also prove a real talking point."