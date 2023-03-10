Water tankers brought in as company deals with technical fault affecting swathe of south Shropshire

The technical fault in supply booster systems affected Severn Trent customers in the Ludlow (SY8) and Bridgnorth (WV16) areas from about 7:53am.

Water tankers were sent to the area to inject H20 into network of pipes which supply the affected homes in the area. Severn Trent apologised for any disruption which ranged from lower than normal pressure to a complete stop to supplies.

A spokesman said: "Customers may notice our tankering teams in the area, we’d like to apologise for any disruption caused by our tankers. We are aware that they can be noisy, and this can sometimes be frustrating."

The repair took longer than the engineers expected but Severn Trent confirmed that the boosters were up and pumping again at 12.52pm.

The spokesman said: "We are happy to confirm that our teams have completed the essential repair work in the area and your supplies are back on as normal.