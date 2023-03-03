Shropshire tractor run returns

Last year's Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run

Scores of tractors are expected to take on the 20-mile run that takes place in and around Bridgnorth on Sunday, March 26.

Starting at Lower Cockshutt Farm at 10am, the vehicles will make their way through Bradley Wood, Monkhopton and Tasley before stopping for lunch at noon in Bridgnorth High St, which will be closed for the duration.

The tractors will leave Bridgnorth around 1.30pm and head back to the start via Oldbury, Glazeley and Middleton Scriven

Organisers say they hope the event will raise thousands for their chosen charity, the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Last year's event raised raised £2,000 for charity and saw around 100 tractors take part.

A similar festive event held in December saw nearly 200 tractors in the convoy and raised £10,000 for Hope House Children's Hospices.