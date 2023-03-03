Lions to roar into action for hospice at this year's Bridgnorth walk

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR......01/03/2023 The Bridgnorth charity Lions and Severn Hospice promoting the Bridgnorth walk. Pictured centre is fundraiser Nicky Green with Lions president Neill Flannery.

The Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon is returning on May 1, under the theme "Spring into Summer".

The walk, which was established in 1967, has been organised by the Bridgnorth Lions since 2017, and the fundraising group is using this years event to raise money for the Severn Hospice.

Launching this year's walk and marathon outside the hospice's High Street shop in Bridgnorth, members of the Lions were joined by fundraiser for the hospice, Nicky Green, along with a soft-toy miniature of the Lions' mascot Lenny.

Organiser Martin Allen from the Lions said: "This year it’s bigger and better than ever. More competitors, more challenges and plenty of fun along the way.

"We are working with Severn Hospice who do a huge amount of good for our elderly during the later stages in their lives to raise money for them if entrants are unsure of who to raise money for.

"There’s still a choice of events, from the Full Marathon and Metric Marathon - for the seriously committed; to the Senior and Junior Walks - for those just serious about having a good time.

"And of course, there’s still the Family Walk for everyone else."

Last year's Bridgnorth Walk and Marathon attracted 800 competitors who between them raised more than £80,000 for good causes.

This year, walkers and runners can also do the walk or marathon in a group and there is a £100 Prize for the best dressed team.

"The day will be great , lots of entertainment will be planned, with a band playing on the Hight Street as previous year. But you need be quick, places are limited and they’re booking fast," added Martin.

He said that the full-sized Lenny the Lion will return on May 1 to welcome runners and walkers over the finish line.