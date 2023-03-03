A rambling talk for historical society

The Red House in Albrighton

The Albrighton and District Historical Society are hosting Phil Clayton at The Red House, High Street, Albrighton on Monday, March 6 to hear his talk: Walking the Past: Rambling through History.

Phil’s talk will take a unique look at the past from the perspective of a keen walker.

On route he will reveal the signs which point to lost Stone Age tracks, Roman ways, Packhorse routes and Turnpike Roads.