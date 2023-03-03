Notification Settings

A rambling talk for historical society

By Richard Williams

Members of a Shropshire historical society are to hear a talk on the history of rambling.

The Red House in Albrighton
The Albrighton and District Historical Society are hosting Phil Clayton at The Red House, High Street, Albrighton on Monday, March 6 to hear his talk: Walking the Past: Rambling through History.

Phil’s talk will take a unique look at the past from the perspective of a keen walker.

On route he will reveal the signs which point to lost Stone Age tracks, Roman ways, Packhorse routes and Turnpike Roads.

The talk starts at 7.30 and costs £3 for visitors or is free if people join the Society for the year for £12.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

