Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birth of rock and roll celebrated in Chelmarsh

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthBridgnorth entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

The roots of rock and roll are to be celebrated at a Shropshire community centre as part of an arts show.

The 309s are to appear at Chelmarsh Parish Hall near Bridgnorth
The 309s are to appear at Chelmarsh Parish Hall near Bridgnorth

The Arts Alive event at Chelmarsh Parish Hall, near Bridgnorth, is to host popular West Yorkshire five-piece band The 309s, on Friday, March 10, at 7.30pm.

The band bring the sounds of the 1940s and 50s alive with their infectious songs and swinging beats.

Organisers say there will be a mixture of old sounding original songs and fresh sounding covers delivered with humour and energy.

"Dress in style for a fantastic evening of songs and stories that transport you to the dawn of rock and roll. You may even be able get up and dance," a spokesperson for the Arts Alive said.

She added: "The seating will be cabaret style so please bring your own drinks, if you wish. Interval tea, coffee and cakes are included in the ticket price."

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults and £8 for children, and are available by calling Sue Jackman on: 07531 008876.

Bridgnorth entertainment
Entertainment
Music
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News