Marathon hopeful seeks new backers - and a job - after sponsor M&Co announces closure

The London Marathon

Kerry Burton was being supported in her marathon efforts by retailer M&Co, where she currently works in the town's High Street branch.

But the 30-year-old's employer announced last month that the Bridgnorth store was among 170 set to close after the clothing chain fell into administration.

While a buyer for the Scottish brand has been found, Peterborough-based AK Retail Holdings is not purchasing any of the stores, which will mean most will close.

The news means that mum of one, Kerry, is not only left looking for a new job but is also seeking new sponsors for her marathon run.

She said: "We were going to do some events in the store at M&Co to raise sponsorship for my marathon but obviously that can't happen now with the news they are closing after going into administration.

"I was aiming to raise around £2,000 for Cancer Research, and while I'm hoping to arrange some other events, I'm going to be looking for other sponsorship to help raise the money."

Kerry, who has taken part in the Bridgnorth Walk, says it will be her first London Marathon.

"I have run the distance before during lockdown, but it will be my first official marathon," she said

"I'm really looking forward to it although the marathon takes place in April so I'll be combining training with job hunting."

The store worker, says she and the rest of the employees at M&Co have until April to find new jobs as that is when the High Street store will close its doors for the final time. The 2023 London Marathon also takes place in April, on the 23rd of the month.