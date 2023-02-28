Foodbank "bracing itself" for when energy bills rise in April

High Sheriff Selina Graham (centre) with Liz Bird and Keith Bewley of the Bridgnorth Foodbank

Bridgnorth Foodbank currently has around 48 clients on its books but volunteers fear this is set to increase as the annual household bill is set to rise from £2,100 to £3,000 when the government's energy price guarantee (EPG) is cut in April.

The reduction in the EPG also follows the end of the £400 winter discount on all bills.

Marcus Arnold, a volunteer at Bridgnorth Foodbank, which marks its tenth anniversary this year, says the changes will result in more more people needing their services.

He said: "We bracing ourselves for an uptick in numbers. With the energy discount finishing and the cap being reduced, people are going to be under more pressure as it is likely people's energy bills are going to rise by around £900."

He said that the foodbank had "never been busier" and that it was a "never ending battle" with around two to three new enquiries for its services arriving each week.

"Some people use us once and then thankfully disappear as things improve for them but others stay in need for some time," he said.

"We are so lucky that the people of Bridgnorth are so amazingly generous.

"We also try to take a holistic approach when it comes to helping people so it is not juts about food but also we employ the servics of the Citizens Advice Bureau and a financial advisor so we can provide people with help with their energy bills."

The news comes as two members of the charity received awards from the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

Selina Graham visited the foodbank on Monday (February 27) to bestow honours on co-founder Liz Bird and Operations Manager Keith Bewley.

"Liz was our co-founder and has been with us ten years," said Mr Arnold. "She is a remarkable lady. While Keith came on board a few years ago and was treasurer but has now come more to the front recently and looks after the operation side."