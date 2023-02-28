Notification Settings

New barber shop in Bridgnorth owned by man whose dad ran pharmacy in same town

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A new barbershop is opening on Friday, in the same town where the owner's father used to run a pharmacy.

The new Brigdnorth barbershop

Barbers No6 officially opens its doors on Friday, March 3 in Bridgnorth High Street.

Owner Chris Beardsley said “We are very excited to officially open Barbers No6 and look forward to welcoming in the local community.

"As we grow, we will be looking for additional experienced barbers to join our No6 team too.

“I am particularly proud of returning a family business to Bridgnorth where my father owned the local pharmacy for over 35 years," he added.

The new shop will be celebrating its opening with six weeks of Instagram giveaways and is also inviting customers to call in to the shop on Friday and Saturday to pick up a limited number of vouchers for a 15 per cent discount off their next booking.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

