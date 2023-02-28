New barber shop in Bridgnorth owned by man whose dad ran pharmacy in same town

The new Brigdnorth barbershop

Barbers No6 officially opens its doors on Friday, March 3 in Bridgnorth High Street.

Owner Chris Beardsley said “We are very excited to officially open Barbers No6 and look forward to welcoming in the local community.

"As we grow, we will be looking for additional experienced barbers to join our No6 team too.

“I am particularly proud of returning a family business to Bridgnorth where my father owned the local pharmacy for over 35 years," he added.