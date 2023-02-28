Antiques centre creates bottle openers to support stricken cliff railway

One of the Cliff Railway bottle openers made from American bourbon whiskey barrel staves

The Old Mill Antique Centre in Low Town, Bridgnorth, is donating £5 from each sale of the bottle openers to the town's Cliff Railway, which was closed in December after structural issues were found with a retaining wall.

The bottle openers, which cost £15 each, are made from American bourbon whiskey barrel staves and were made by one of the stall holders at the centre in a bid to support the 132-year-old attraction.

Lindsey Westwood from The Old Mill Antiques Centre, said: "The reason we have done it is to support the Cliff Railway and bring attention and raise a little money for it.