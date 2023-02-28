Antiques centre creates bottle openers to support stricken cliff railway

The Old Mill Antique Centre in Low Town, Bridgnorth, is donating £5 from each sale of the bottle openers to the town's Cliff Railway, which was closed in December after structural issues were found with a retaining wall.
The bottle openers, which cost £15 each, are made from American bourbon whiskey barrel staves and were made by one of the stall holders at the centre in a bid to support the 132-year-old attraction.
Lindsey Westwood from The Old Mill Antiques Centre, said: "The reason we have done it is to support the Cliff Railway and bring attention and raise a little money for it.
"It is not just a historical and visitor attraction but also it is a local amenity and as a Bridgnorth company that has been hear from many years we wanted to support the railway which is a Bridgnorth asset."