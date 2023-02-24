Notification Settings

Aldi issues emergency product recall notice on tofu product in stores including Bridgnorth

By David Tooley

Supermarket giant Aldi has issued an emergency withdrawal and product recall notice for a tofu product.

Product recall notice
Product recall notice

Stores including Bridgnorth and across the west midlands, including Woverhampton, have been affected by an 'isolated temperature control issue'.

Customers who purchased Plant Menu Tofu Organic Super Firm Tofu 200g from affected stores are asked to return it, where a full refund will be given.

A spokesman said: "As a precautionary measure, we are recalling this product from a limited number of stores in the Midlands due to an isolated temperature control issue."

Aldi has apologised for the inconvenience

The use by dates of the affected product are 13/04/23 and 14/04/23.

For the full list of stores affected visit: http://cdn.aldi-digital.co.uk/07hkkeeqDMGK6JUNxSb1QY7WjJM.pdf

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

