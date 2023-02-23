Thieves steal charity's £70,000 minibus

A minibus similar to the one stolen in Bridgnorth

The bright yellow and blue vehicle belonging to the Bridgnorth Community Transport Group was taken from the town's Severn Street car park on Wednesday morning.

Kay Kightley, operations manager at the charity, said she believed the vehicle, which has a lift and is able to take wheelchair users, was targeted by thieves.

She said: "We have parked our minibuses at that car park for the last few years but when we went in on the morning it was gone. We expect it was targeted."

She said the minibus, which was one of three used by the charity, had been paid for with a government grant four years ago and had cost around £70,000.

"It was our best bus," she said. "It was able to take wheelchairs."

The theft has been reported to West Mercia Police but the charity is hopeful the easily-distinguishable minibus might be spotted by a member of the public.

The vehicle, which is branded with yellow and blue livery, has Bridgnorth Community Bus written on and has the registration FE66 HVZ.

Anybody who spots the bus has been advised to contact West Mercia Police.

The Bridgnorth Community Transport Group is a non-profit charity that brings passengers into Bridgnorth from surrounding villages on regular services and can be hired, with drivers, for outings by local social groups and other voluntary organisations.

It is not the first time thieves have targeted the charity.