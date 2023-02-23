Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thieves steal charity's £70,000 minibus

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A charity that provides transport for people that cannot otherwise get around a Shropshire town, has had one of its minibuses stolen.

A minibus similar to the one stolen in Bridgnorth
A minibus similar to the one stolen in Bridgnorth

The bright yellow and blue vehicle belonging to the Bridgnorth Community Transport Group was taken from the town's Severn Street car park on Wednesday morning.

Kay Kightley, operations manager at the charity, said she believed the vehicle, which has a lift and is able to take wheelchair users, was targeted by thieves.

She said: "We have parked our minibuses at that car park for the last few years but when we went in on the morning it was gone. We expect it was targeted."

She said the minibus, which was one of three used by the charity, had been paid for with a government grant four years ago and had cost around £70,000.

"It was our best bus," she said. "It was able to take wheelchairs."

The theft has been reported to West Mercia Police but the charity is hopeful the easily-distinguishable minibus might be spotted by a member of the public.

The vehicle, which is branded with yellow and blue livery, has Bridgnorth Community Bus written on and has the registration FE66 HVZ.

Anybody who spots the bus has been advised to contact West Mercia Police.

The Bridgnorth Community Transport Group is a non-profit charity that brings passengers into Bridgnorth from surrounding villages on regular services and can be hired, with drivers, for outings by local social groups and other voluntary organisations.

It is not the first time thieves have targeted the charity.

In 2017, thieves stole all four wheels from one of the charity's buses when it was parked the rear car park of the Council Offices on Stanley Lane, Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News