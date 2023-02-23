Former mayor of Shropshire town finally receives Christmas card posted in November

Ron Whittle from Bridgnorth has received a Christmas card which is 2 months late. It was posted on 29th November and received on 21st February..

Ron Whittle, who was Mayor of Bridgnorth on three occasions, says he received the card from a family friend on Tuesday, February 21.

The card has a postmark indicating it was dropped into a postbox before November 29.

Mr Whittle said: “It is a card from somebody I receive one from every year but I assumed he had not sent one this year as quite a few people hadn’t bothered.

“I’m not sure if it has anything to do with the postal strikes as they weren’t striking when the card was posted, so it may have just falen through the cracks and been held up. But it is better late than never.”