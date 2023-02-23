Former mayor of Shropshire town finally receives Christmas card posted in November

Ron Whittle, who was Mayor of Bridgnorth on three occasions, says he received the card from a family friend on Tuesday, February 21.
The card has a postmark indicating it was dropped into a postbox before November 29.
Mr Whittle said: “It is a card from somebody I receive one from every year but I assumed he had not sent one this year as quite a few people hadn’t bothered.
“I’m not sure if it has anything to do with the postal strikes as they weren’t striking when the card was posted, so it may have just falen through the cracks and been held up. But it is better late than never.”
Royal Mail workers from the Communications Workers Union (CWU) took part in a raft of industrial action in the run-up to Christmas last year. Further strikes by the CWU had been planned for this month but were cancelled following a legal challenge, although the union has warned “further action will take place in 2023”.