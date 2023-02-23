Freemen provide guard of honour to former Master who has died aged 88

Former Master of the Freemen of Bridgnorth Jim Head has died aged 88

James "Jim" Bertram Head died peacefully in hospital in Telford on February 6, following a short illness. He was 88.

Mr Head, a Knight of the Guild and former Master of the town's Freemen, which is a membership association that works for charitable, educational, benevolent, and social activities, was interred at Bridgnorth Town Cemetery on Tuesday, February 21 following a funeral service at St Leonard’s Church.

There were 20 members of the Bridgnorth Freemen in attendance who carried Mr Head's coffin into the church and gave him a guard of honour after the service.

Jim Head was born on December 30, 1934, to Kate and Bertram Head of Conduit Lane, Bridgnorth. The Head family can trace their roots in the town back to 1600.

Mr Head attended St Leonard’s Infants and Junior School, then Bridgnorth Grammar School.

He went on to the Shropshire Farm Institute in Walford and worked at Bill Williamson’s farm, eight miles from Bridgnorth.

From there he went to do his National Service in 1955 where served in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps and became a dog handler. It had been around this time he met his wife of more than 60 years, Gwen.

The pair married and lived at Cartway for two years, moving to their present home in Duchess Drive sixty-two years ago.

Jim was made a Justice of the Peace at the age of 38 and was the youngest JP in Shropshire at the time.

He served as a Magistrate for the County of Shropshire and as an Appellant Judge in the Crown Court. He was also Court Chairman and Divisional Licensing Chairman.

He spent much of his working life at Star Aluminium in the town before retiring at the age of 60.

In retirement, he was a supporter of the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital and enjoyed making toys for children. He also travelled widely.

Mr Head also had a long association with St Leonard’s Church where he was a chorister.