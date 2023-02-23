Church to fundraise for CCTV after spate of vandalism

The Church of St Mary Magdalene in Bridgnorth

The Church of St Mary Magdalene in Bridgnorth, which has stood in the town since 1792 has suffered a number of recent attacks by teenagers.

Earlier this week, residents in the area had posted on Facebook how youths had smashed up a bench in the graveyard, but David Oxtoby, the church warden, said the vandalism posted on social media was just the latest in a series of incidents at the Grade II listed church.

He added that the problems were "getting worse" and St Mary's is now planning to install CCTV to combat the problem.

Mr Oxtoby said: "It has been an ongoing problem and it has been increasing and getting worse. We think it is teenagers.

"The current difficulties started at the New Year. We have some really nasty graffiti daubed on the walls that was anti-semitic. Just think about that anti-semitic graffiti in Bridgnorth! It is disgraceful.

"And now they have broke a bench and damaged one of the ventilators from the boiler. The bench would have taken some time to break it up and it would have taken quite a lot of effort.

"We have reported the matter to the police who have been very helpful but they cannot be everywhere.

"We get a lot of visitors to the church and people come to the graveyard to sit and have some quiet time."

While residents who posted the latest spate of vandalism had assumed the church had CCTV, Mr Oxtoby said that wasn't the case and that St Mary's was now going to raise money to have a system installed.

"I know people think we already have CCTV but don't but we are going to have to install it," he said.

"We have been in contact with the Police and Crime Commissioner and are looking to raise funds to buy a CCTV system.