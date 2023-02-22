Pensioners hit by withdrawal of heating bill support

Councillor Julia Buckley

Cllr Julia Buckley (Labour), a Bridgnorth town councillor who also represents the west and Tasley area of the town at Shropshire Council, says pensioners there have reported confusion after their expected “Warm Homes Discount” did not arrive.

With most pensioners on Pension Guarantee Credit or Pension Savings Credit, qualifying for a £150 discount directly off their heating bill each year since 2011, rule changes now mean those receiving Pension Savings Credit may no longer be eligible.

But the government has not written to communicate this change of rules to any of the recipients, claims Cllr Buckley.

She said: "This has led to a lot of unnecessary confusion and distress for pensioners on a low income, who may well have budgeted for the benefit and could potentially not even realise this has now changed.

“It is a very cynical cut to remove heating bill support from our oldest and poorest residents at a time when energy bills are just about to increase again.

"But what makes it all the worse is that no-one had the decency to contact these vulnerable residents and inform them of the change after 12 years of receiving the same benefit.

"That lack of consideration means that many may not find out until they are already in arrears or find themselves in debt.

"I have spoken with the Shropshire Council Welfare support team and the will assist anyone who needs financial support as a consequence of this situation – each application is of course assessed on a case by case basis."

She continued: “My biggest fear is that this brutal cut could affect hundreds if not thousands of local elderly people, who are already facing the daily choice between heating and eating.

"This Conservative government really do enable death by a thousand cuts. I shall be writing to my local Conservative MP to explain to him the devastation this will cause in my local area as it appears he is too out of touch to understand himself.”