'No easy fix' for Bridgnorth Cliff Railway says town's mayor

Karen Sawbridge, Mayor of Bridgnorth

Councillor Karen Sawbridge says the town council is "working very hard" on seeking a solution for the damaged retaining wall that saw the popular attraction closed in December.

The cliff railway was closed due to health and safety fears due to the damage to the wall.

Bridgnorth Town Council is currently assessing its "substantive position" as to the liability the council has in repairing the wall. An update was given to councillors at a meeting of the town council on Tuesday night, although press and public were excluded.