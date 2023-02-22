Club's appeal for earthquake victims nets £1,000 in two hours

the Bridgnorth branch of the Lions has raised £1,000 for Turkey in just two and a half hours

Bridgnorth Lions Club say they had been moved by the images on TV of the quake that hit Turkey and parts of Syria earlier this month so they wanted to raise funds for the victims.

The men-only group, which is known for organising the annual Bridgnorth Walk, took to the High Street on Saturday morning, and in just a little over two hours collected £1,000.

Martin Allen from the Lions said: "We saw all the pictures on TV and wanted to do something.

"That is what we, the Lions, are all about. While we focus on local community events, we don't shy away when things are impacting on a global scale.

"Our guys put themselves out on Saturday morning in High Town and Low Town with our collection buckets and the response form the local community was brilliant.

"In just two and a half hours we collected £1,000, which shows just what community spirit we have in Bridgnorth."

More than 45,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to rise even further.

Some 264,000 apartments in Turkey were destroyed after the magnitude-7.8 earthquake struck in the dead of night on February 6.