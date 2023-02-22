Notification Settings

Date set for this year's Claverley Bells 5K fundraiser

By David Tooley

A date has been set for the third annual running of the Claverley Bells 5K charity run.

Claverley Bells 5K.

Early risers will be pounding the streets around the village from 8am on Sunday, April 30.

Runners will set off on staggered start times for the event that is raising money for the historic Claverley Church as well as Breast Cancer UK.

Entry costs £20 for adults, £10 for under 16s and £40 for families.

To reserve a space text or phone event host Jonathan Round on 07976 635529.

Mr Round said he is due to run the London Marathon the week before the Claverley Bells event and hopes to raise enough money to donate a chunk to the breast cancer cause as well as the church.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

