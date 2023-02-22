Date set for this year's Claverley Bells 5K fundraiser

Claverley Bells 5K.

Early risers will be pounding the streets around the village from 8am on Sunday, April 30.

Runners will set off on staggered start times for the event that is raising money for the historic Claverley Church as well as Breast Cancer UK.

Entry costs £20 for adults, £10 for under 16s and £40 for families.

To reserve a space text or phone event host Jonathan Round on 07976 635529.