Council leader visits Bridgnorth

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

The leader of Shropshire Council was in Bridgnorth last week as part of the authority's Meet the Leader initiative.

Councillor Lezley Picton outside Castle Hall in Bridgnorth
Lezley Picton was at Bridgnorth Town Council’s Castle Hall on West Castle Street on Thursday, February 16 from 10am until 12pm.

The Conservative councillor for the Tern Division was there to hear from the residents and businesses of Bridgnorth with the aim of finding ways to make Shropshire an even better place to live and work.

Lezley’s visit to Bridgnorth follows a series of Meet the Leader events which have so far taken place in Ludlow, Ellesmere, Market Drayton, Bishop’s Castle and Church Stretton.

Among the issues raised with Lezley in Bridgnorth included parking, residents' permits, street lights, social care, the future of the Westgate building as well as road repairs.

Another Meet the Leader event is planned for Wem next month.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

