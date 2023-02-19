Village fete under threat unless committee gets some 'new blood'

A previous Chelmarsh Fete

For four decades Chelmarsh Fete has been attracting visitors from all around the county and beyond.

Generations have come along to enjoy a traditional, family-friendly event, with all the time-honoured activities expected at a country fete, including brass bands, morris dancers, coconut shy, lucky dip, tombolas and games of skill or luck.

Recently there have been some modern features, such as a gin bar and craft village.

However, the Chelmarsh Fete is under threat as the organising committee needs new members to help arrange the event.

A spokesperson for the committee said: "We are seriously in need of some new blood. The fete does need some organisation and planning, starting at the beginning of the year.

"Entertainers need to be found and organised, people found to run stalls, and prizes to go on them. And all important is advertising and promotion.

"The Management Committee is putting out a call for those who value such a tradition to offer some help to make it happen again.

"The work can be broken down into small elements, so no one person is overloaded, and much can be done from home by phone or with a computer. Any offer of help, however small, will be welcomed.

"Without some new organisers this event may die!"