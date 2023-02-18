Notification Settings

New exhibition for 92-year-old artist - 79 years after winning scholarship

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorth

A 92-year-old Shropshire artist is preparing for an exhibition at one of the county’s newest galleries.

92-year-old Shropshire artist Betsy Smith
Betsy Smith, who lived in Broseley for almost 30 years before moving to France and then to Wolverhampton, is proving that age is not barrier when it comes to being creative.

The nonagenarian is still painting her distinctive vibrant landscapes, a range of which will be on show at Mrs Jones Art Shop and Gallery in Coleham, Shrewsbury, throughout next month, and an afternoon preview and meet the artist event is being held on Saturday, March 4, from 12-2pm.

“This will be my first exhibition in six years and I am delighted to have the opportunity to return and display my work again, including new larger acrylic paintings on canvas which are a departure," said Betsy, who is known for her bold use of colour and dramatic composition.

"I hope to see past associates and friends at the opening.”

With an ambition to paint since a young age, Betsy won a scholarship to art college when she was just 13 years old.

After leaving college she got a job designing fabrics and scarves and this was the start of an interesting career which led to work with an advertising agency in London in the 1950s, a publisher creating book covers and a fashion designer.

A well-known member of the Shropshire artistic community, Betsy taught painting to classes in Bridgnorth and Broseley for 26 years and her paintings will be go show with sculptures by Stephen Page next month.

Faye Pearson Jones, who launched the Mrs Jones gallery a few weeks ago, said that she was thrilled to be staging the joint exhibition.

She added: “Betsy has lots of fans in Shropshire who will be excited to see her paintings and meet her at our preview.

“Her work will complement Stephen Page's bold, smooth sculptures which have a timeless, mythic quality. It should be a fantastic show."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

