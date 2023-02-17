Police continue to get smart to combat defibrillator thieves

One of hte defibrillators marked by smart water in Bridgnorth

Last month, West Mercia Police began using the forensic solution to invisibly mark defibrillators following a spate of thefts of the devices in the county.

The reported incidents included two devices stolen in and around Bridgnorth towards the end of last year.

One of the defibrillators was taken from Bridgnorth Rowing Club in November when thieves removed the device from its storage box outside the Boat House in Bandon Lane.

While in October, another defibrillator was stolen four miles away, at Morville Village Hall.

The incidents were described as "completely unacceptable" by officers at West Mercia Police.

Following the rolling out of smart water technology last month, which was funded by Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, officers from West Mercia Police's Rural Crime team have visited Bridgnorth to deploy the anti-theft solution.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, February 15, officers said: "After a series of thefts we are continuing to mark defibrillators in the Bridgnorth area with @DeterTech_UK forensic solution provided with funding from @WestMerciaPCC