"Progress is being made" on Cliff Railway closure

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway was closed in December on health and safety grounds after a "structural deficit" was discovered in the wall.

Since then, director of the railway, Malvern Tipping, has called in solicitors to make 14 of his 16 staff redundant while the attraction remains shut.

Following the closure, Bridgnorth Town Council released a statement to say they expected the Cliff Railway to remain closed until at least Easter as they called in specialists to assess the damage and to coordinate the repair.

In an update given to councillors at Bridgnorth Town Council on Tuesday (February 7), members were told that "progress was being made".

While the update on the retaining wall was heard behind closed doors at the meeting due to the disclosure of "exempt information", excluding press and public, Cllr Julia Buckley (Lab, East ward) said afterwards that "progress was being made".

She said: "The Town Council is very focussed on the work that needs to be done and progress is being made.

"A lot is happening behind the scenes. We have another structural engineer drilling on site to uncover what the scale of the problem is."