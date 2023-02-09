Notification Settings

New mayor and deputy chosen for Shropshire town

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

Councillors in a Shropshire town have chosen their Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the next municipal year.

Cllr Racel Connolly has been nominated for the role of Bridgnorth Deputy Mayor in the next municipal year
Bridgnorth Town Council has nominated current Deputy Mayor, Rachel Connolly, as Mayor for 2023/24.

The nomination of the Labour councillor, who represents the West ward of the town, went unopposed.

Replacing Councillor Connolly as Deputy next year will be current East ward councillor, Ian Wellings.

Councillor Wellings' nomination was backed by 10-4 by Town Council members and his selection was "in recognition" for his work during the floods in February last year.

The councillor is a lead member of the Bridgnorth Flood Action Working Group, which supported residents after the River Severn burst it backs following heavy rainfall.

Councillor Connolly will replace current Mayor Karen Sawbridge in a mayor making ceremony later this year when Councillor Wellings is also expected to be formally elected to Deputy.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

