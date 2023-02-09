New mayor and deputy chosen for Shropshire town

Cllr Racel Connolly has been nominated for the role of Bridgnorth Deputy Mayor in the next municipal year

Bridgnorth Town Council has nominated current Deputy Mayor, Rachel Connolly, as Mayor for 2023/24.

The nomination of the Labour councillor, who represents the West ward of the town, went unopposed.

Replacing Councillor Connolly as Deputy next year will be current East ward councillor, Ian Wellings.

Councillor Wellings' nomination was backed by 10-4 by Town Council members and his selection was "in recognition" for his work during the floods in February last year.

The councillor is a lead member of the Bridgnorth Flood Action Working Group, which supported residents after the River Severn burst it backs following heavy rainfall.