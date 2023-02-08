Parish Hall seeks new committee members

Chelmarsh Parish Hall, near to Bridgnorth, has been providing a place for local events in the community for more than 40 years.
Around 80 ‘Arts Events’ have taken place over a period of 25 years at the hall, hosting a total audience of more than 6,000 people.
The hall also provides a venue for birthday parties and wedding receptions along with other family events and activities such as It yoga, book club and Taekwon-do.
The Parish Hall Committee, which organises the village's annual fete is is saying goodbye to its Chairman this year, who is stepping down, and is currently seeking new members.
A spokesperson for the committee, said: "The time commitment is not too great- meetings of a couple of hours every two months – but what is sought are new viewpoints and a keenness to carry projects forward.
"They would welcome the addition of enthusiastic new members to ensure the continuing success of the Hall for the years ahead."
Those interested are invited to come along to the AGM on March 2 at 7.30pm, where people can meet the team and get a good insight into the plans and activities.