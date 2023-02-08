Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Parish Hall seeks new committee members

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire village is seeking more committee members for its Parish Hall.

Chelmarsh Parish Hall near Bridgnorth
Chelmarsh Parish Hall near Bridgnorth

Chelmarsh Parish Hall, near to Bridgnorth, has been providing a place for local events in the community for more than 40 years.

Around 80 ‘Arts Events’ have taken place over a period of 25 years at the hall, hosting a total audience of more than 6,000 people.

The hall also provides a venue for birthday parties and wedding receptions along with other family events and activities such as It yoga, book club and Taekwon-do.

The Parish Hall Committee, which organises the village's annual fete is is saying goodbye to its Chairman this year, who is stepping down, and is currently seeking new members.

A spokesperson for the committee, said: "The time commitment is not too great- meetings of a couple of hours every two months – but what is sought are new viewpoints and a keenness to carry projects forward.

"They would welcome the addition of enthusiastic new members to ensure the continuing success of the Hall for the years ahead."

Those interested are invited to come along to the AGM on March 2 at 7.30pm, where people can meet the team and get a good insight into the plans and activities.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News