Parish Hall seeks new committee members

Chelmarsh Parish Hall near Bridgnorth

Chelmarsh Parish Hall, near to Bridgnorth, has been providing a place for local events in the community for more than 40 years.

Around 80 ‘Arts Events’ have taken place over a period of 25 years at the hall, hosting a total audience of more than 6,000 people.

The hall also provides a venue for birthday parties and wedding receptions along with other family events and activities such as It yoga, book club and Taekwon-do.

The Parish Hall Committee, which organises the village's annual fete is is saying goodbye to its Chairman this year, who is stepping down, and is currently seeking new members.

A spokesperson for the committee, said: "The time commitment is not too great- meetings of a couple of hours every two months – but what is sought are new viewpoints and a keenness to carry projects forward.

"They would welcome the addition of enthusiastic new members to ensure the continuing success of the Hall for the years ahead."