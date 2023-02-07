MPs welcome bids to take over GP practice

Highley Medical Centre. Photo: Google

In November last year the management at Highley Medical Practice gave notice of plans to end the contract to manage the service.

The contract will expire at the end of March.

The move sparked concerns that the practice could close – although NHS bosses insisted at the time that they were working to ensure that the service would continue.

Now, Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne, has revealed that two tenders have been submitted, which could mean a new provider taking over from April 1.

He said the NHS published a Procurement Prior Information Notification (PIN) on December 24 to start the process of finding a new care provider.

Two viable proposals have been received, which are now currently out to tender as required by NHS rules.

Mr Dunne said that the process could see the service relocating to the Severn Centre in Highley – where it could combine with other services in a new health and wellbeing hub.

He said: "I am pleased that the NHS in Shropshire is organising an orderly transition of GP provider in Highley. I have been encouraging all parties to focus on using this opportunity to also relocate the medical centre to the Severn Centre, following due consideration and consultation, which could help improve services for Highley residents.

"Shropshire NHS Integrated Care Board has been right to concentrate initially on securing a new provider. It is encouraging that two GP practices have put forward proposals to ensure a smooth transition of provider from April 1.

"But this change also allows a major opportunity which I have been calling for some time, to relocate the Highley medical practice into the Severn Centre. This would allow a significant improvement in facilities such as social prescribing, mental health, Shropshire Local, Warm Welcomes and physiotherapy potentially be co-located in a new health and wellbeing hub.