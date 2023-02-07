High Sheriff presents awards to volunteers from Bridgnorth hospital's League of Friends

Jena Prior (right) volunteer at The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital with High Sheriff Selina Graham

Selina Graham, the King's representative in the county, attended the Butterfly Café as well as the Knit and Natter Club run by The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital.

Margaret Bray a trustee at the hospital who helps run the Knit and Natter Club and also volunteers at the local Cancer Research Shop, was presented with a High Sheriff’s Award in recognition of her "great and valuable services to the community".

Jean Prior who volunteers at the Butterfly Café was given a similar honour by the High Sheriff.

Margaret Bray (right) volunteer at The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital with High Sheriff Selina Graham

Paula Tristham, chair of the League said: “We are delighted that Margaret and Jean’s voluntary work spanning a number of years with us has been recognised in this way. It is a very well deserved honour.”