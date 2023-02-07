Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

High Sheriff presents awards to volunteers from Bridgnorth hospital's League of Friends

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

Two volunteers from a Shropshire hospital's fundraising group have been presented with an award from the county's High Sheriff.

Jena Prior (right) volunteer at The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital with High Sheriff Selina Graham
Jena Prior (right) volunteer at The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital with High Sheriff Selina Graham

Selina Graham, the King's representative in the county, attended the Butterfly Café as well as the Knit and Natter Club run by The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital.

Margaret Bray a trustee at the hospital who helps run the Knit and Natter Club and also volunteers at the local Cancer Research Shop, was presented with a High Sheriff’s Award in recognition of her "great and valuable services to the community".

Jean Prior who volunteers at the Butterfly Café was given a similar honour by the High Sheriff.

Margaret Bray (right) volunteer at The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital with High Sheriff Selina Graham

Paula Tristham, chair of the League said: “We are delighted that Margaret and Jean’s voluntary work spanning a number of years with us has been recognised in this way. It is a very well deserved honour.”

The next Butterfly Cafe for people living with memory loss or dementia and their carers, family and friends will be held between 2pm and 4pm on Friday, March 3, and will continue on the first Friday of the month during 2023, with the exception of April when it will be held on Friday, March 31, to avoid clashing with Easter.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Health
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News