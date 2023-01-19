Notification Settings

Home support workers needed in paid roles for charity

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire charity is on the look-out for part-time Home Support Workers to join its team.

LAST WORDS REPORTERS. Age Concern Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin chief executive Heather Osborne, left and chair Anne Wignall, at today's (THURS) awareness day at Meeting Point House, Telford. PIC BY BOB GREAVES. 20/11/2014
The role – with Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin – is to help older people remain independent in their own homes.

“It’s all about supporting an older person, providing assistance with domestic jobs or perhaps gardening that needs doing,” said Senior Co-ordinator for the charity, Tina Archer.

“It can be a fantastically satisfying thing to do.”

Tina added: “There is no personal care involved, and you’ll receive a competitive hourly rate. A driving licence and your own transport are essential, and the post is subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service check.

“Apart from people able to help in the home, we’d also be very interested – with the gardening season coming up - to hear from people who can help with that side of things. And applicants would need to be able to commit to a minimum of 10 hours a week.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin invites applicants to call 01743 233788 and ask for Tina Archer or Rachel Rich for an informal chat about the role.

The deadline for applications is February 17.

The charity offers a range of services for older people in the county. These include: Information and Advice, Day Centres, dementia support, the Help at Home Service, volunteer befriending visitors, Home from Hospital services, Lunch Clubs, Living Well activities, Benefits Advice, and Advocacy on behalf of older people.

Last year over 100,000 volunteer hours were given to support older people, ranging from helping people to fill in benefits forms, supporting people in our 38 Day Centres, visiting isolated older people at home, to acting as receptionists in our Shrewsbury office.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

