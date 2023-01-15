Public meeting for village that could see hundreds of new homes built

An aerial view of Bridgnorth livestock market, which could be developed for 550 homes

Tasley Parish Council is asking for the views of residents in the village near Bridgnorth on how the area should be developed and their vision of the parish in the future, as part of the council’s creation of a Neighbourhood Development Plan.

Councillors say while it can not stop plans for a garden village, with 1,500 homes which are included in the draft Shropshire Local Plan, it can shape the growth.

The Parish Council and its planning consultant will hold a a two hour-public meeting at Tasley Parish Hall on Tuesday, January 24, at 7pm when the neighbourhood planning process will be explained and residents can give their views on what the plan should focus on.

Sue Howle, chair of the NDP Steering Group said “We want to know what you like about Tasley and we would welcome any ideas you have to improve it. The involvement from the community in this venture is invaluable in helping getting the neighbourhood plan right.”

"If you would like to make a real difference to the area you live in, then you may find this an exciting opportunity."

She said Tasley was an area due for significant residential development over the next 10 years.

Tasley Gateway off Church Lane is currently going through planning permission for a development of around 550 homes, whilst plans for Tasley Garden Village, a 1500 home development running parallel to the A458, are included in the draft Shropshire Local Plan.