'Urgent' call to review overflowing storm drain causing access issues for schoolchildren in Bridgnorth

The alleyway between Richmond Gardens and Cricket Meadow has been causing major problems for students getting to-and-from school during the flood season.

Scores of primary and secondary students have been getting stuck on their route to school – jumping over puddles to reach dry patches of land.

Councillor Julia Buckley said: "The problem is that the detour makes kids late for school. They are scrambling up the bank to avoid the water. It causes stress and it's unnecessary."

She said the small drain in place in the alleyway is not sufficient enough to deal with the amount of floodwater seen at this time of year.

Councillor Buckley has issued fresh calls for a review of the storm drain, after a visit from a member of the Council's drainage team was promised around three months ago.

The alleyway provides direct access to three schools in Bridgnorth – St Leanords C.E. Primary School, St John's Catholic Primary School and Bridgnorth Endowed School.

An alternative route, Julia said, could see an addition 15 to 20 minutes added on to the journey unless the are able to cut across Crown Meadow which is also boggy at this time of year.

She has reported to the Council that the flood puddle is 12 centimetres deep, but heavy rain is expected to last the rest of the day.