Rural pub closes three months after opening due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Boycott Arms reopened in October but has now closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

The Boycott Arms at Upper Ludstone, Claverley, closed its doors to customers again today after only a short time in new ownership.

Landlady Charlotte Jones said that the decision to close was taken because of "unforeseen circumstances".

She had taken over the keys to the pub only a short time ago from the previous owners who ran it from September 2017.

The traditional 303-year-old inn, which embraces history and character, was described on Facebook as a beautiful venue serving good quality beers and food.

There was standing room only when it reopened in October, with a performance from Wolverhampton based band Fruitmachines on opening night.

It had been given a new look and started showing live sport after installing Ms Jones put in BT Sport and Sky Sports.

In a post on Facebook she said: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Boycott Arms will be closing indefinitely. Thank you to everyone who has supported us in this venture over the past few months."

Speaking to the Shropshire Star she said the pub will now be back up to be let.

Replying to the post on Facebook announcing the closure a number of customers have voiced their disappointment.

One, Zara Nicholls said: "So sad and sorry to hear this! You’d done fantastic things with the pub since taking over in Oct... Such a shame our local will be closed once more."