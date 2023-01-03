Shropshire retailers reflect on positive Christmas despite challenges ahead

Kevin Lockwood, from the Darwin Centre

Some say postal and rail strikes in the past month helped to entice more people back to the High Street to shop locally.

And, despite the economic challenges which lie ahead in 2023, others say retailers are ready to adapt and 'meet the challenges head on'.

Kevin Lockwood, manager of The Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury, said footfall had increased compared to last year.

He added: "Retailers have been telling us they have predominantly had a good Christmas. There are always winners and losers but footfall has been strong and sales good.

"Businesses are saying sales are comparable with 2019 and people are spending money so it has seemed quite positive despite all the woes around the country and the world at the moment.

"Post Office issues may have helped persuade people to shop local as a result of concerns over deliveries.

"Obviously, shoppers have been sensible and some of the discount retailers have done better this year than the more well-established brands

"There has been that cautious approach alongside people still wanting to have a good Christmas. People still want to have a good time, which is what us Brits do. We stand firm in downturns."

Sally Themans, of Love Bridgnorth and Love Wellington, reported positive feedback from traders in both towns, and said businesses were ready to adapt to any challenges ahead.

"Train strikes meant people didn't go further afield and headed back to the High Street which is great news, locally," she said. The footfall in the week up to Christmas seemed good and this period in between has also been positive.

"Hospitality businesses have also been working hard and have shown resilience.

"It is a challenging time we can't pretend it isn't but there is a move to meet it head on.

"We have to make sure we keep the town and High Street vibrant. Businesses need to have the ability to be adaptive and try new things.

"We have a lot of things up our sleeves in the new year to try and keep people focused on shopping locally."

Natalie Walker, owner of Greenfields Farm Shop in Telford, said businesses would be naive to think there were no difficulties ahead.

But she reported a positive Christmas too, saying: "it's been pretty strong actually, similar to 2021.

"We were down on turkey sales because our suppliers, Huxleys, were impacted by bird flu but we managed to get some birds from elsewhere.

"We were quite a few turkeys short on previous years and yet sales were really strong which was unexpected in some ways."

She added: "I think people see the Farm Shop as a place to get a treat at Christmas. You have that element, like a local butcher or local deli.

"We would be naive to think we will be really busy over the next couple of months. There could be more troublesome times, of course, but it's been a good Christmas.

"Pastries, pies, scotch eggs and the cheese counter were particularly busy for us. I think people see us as a destination to get something different."

Small artisan jerky producer Trailhead Fine Foods, based in Welshpool, also expect challenges ahead but said the festive period had been generally positive.

"It's been good when we have gone to Christmas events or the Good Food Show," said Emma Morris. "People were buying our products and were aware of the company.

"Overall, it's been busy but not as manic as the year before in December. We have seen a little dip in online sales, if I am honest, but then again that was the main avenue of selling over two years due to Covid.

"I think people are careful with their money at the moment but with the quality of products we have, a lot of people are coming back to us because once they have tasted it, they think our products are completely different and have an artisan feel to them."

"As a company we will have to look at energy costs and other factors, moving forward, so there is more of a balancing act but on a positive spin we have launched new products and, in 2023, plan to attend more events and get out to people."

And Mr Lockwood said Christmas had shown there was still an appetite for retail and believes shopping areas such as the Darwin Centre can grow.