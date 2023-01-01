County theatre ready for family fun with Treasure Island panto

John Muxworthy as Rosie and Sophie Russell as Jim

The family pantomime opens at Bridgnorth’s Theatre on the Steps on Saturday and runs until the end of the month, with Saturday and Sunday matinees.

The show sees a leaky old ship tie up in the Cornish cove beneath the Smugglers Inn, bringing old pirate Billy Barnacle, Roger Bargery, to become a guest of landlady Rosie Bloom, John Muxworthy, and her son Jim, Sophie Russell.

Little do they know that notorious pirate Long John Silver, Ben Hollas, aided and abetted by his less than competent sidekicks Blind Ali, Jamie Sharrat and Sea Snake Sally, Montana Malin, are trying to find Billy and get their hands on Captain Flint’s map showing the location of the treasure hidden on a desert island.

Luckily the map finds its way to young Jim, and with the help of the Squire, Iain Reddihough, they sail away to find the treasure much to the delight of the Penny, Sophie Worton, the Squire’s daughter who is in love with Jim.

Long John Silver, tricks the Squire into taking on a crew consisting of his band of unruly pirates, with apprentice pirates, Salty Sam, Luca Simpson and Cut Throat Kate, Lilly Brown.

Eventually, Captain Mullet, Roger Bargey, steers the ship close to the island before mayhem begins, with everyone ending up on the island to be faced by Barmy Beth, Rachel Reddihough who was abandoned there years before when the treasure was buried.

The Spirit of the Seas, Abigail Swinnerton, tells the story and does what little she can to smooth troubled waters, while Darcy Hoult, as The Parrot adds to the comedy.

Playing the roles of Villagers, Pirates and Dancers are Elsie Fowler, Lucie Green, Sophie Hill, Darcy Hoult, Hester Liddle, Abigail Swinnerton, and Bethan Whiteman.

The show is directed by Christine Reddihough, with dance choreographed by Poppy Mansfield, musical direction from Julian Brown, backdrops from James Barber and Cheryl Wilson, and costumes from Susan Crawford.

Iain Reddihough, Artistic Director said: “With 2022 being a difficult and strange year for everyone, including theatres, there is no better way to start 2023 than with our pantomime, Treasure Island.

"Pantomime is always fun for both the cast and the audiences, it is always pleasing that so many children come and see the panto, and for many it is their first taste of live theatre, and a great introduction to the magic of theatre.

"As always with the Theatre on the Steps they get the best of all worlds, great story, great comedy, and the intimate space of the theatre means that all the audience experience the show as though it is taking place in their living rooms, almost as though they are actually part of the action.

"Running our pantomime throughout January means that, after all the hectic activity in the run up to Christmas, families can relax and come along and enjoy the great tradition of the Theatre on the Steps panto.”

Treasure Island starts on January 7 and runs until January 28, with Saturday and Sunday Matinees.