Supermarket's car park extension plan would take over Bridgnorth road verge

Picture: Aldi

The Department for Transport has invited members of the public to comment on the proposal to authorise the stopping up of an area of highway verge lying to the east of the Aldi Supermarket, at Bridgnorth.

Aldi was given permission in August 2022 to extend and reconfigure the car park at its store at Kings Court, Stourbridge Road, to add 11 spaces to the current 83 on site.

The plan includes reinstating the footway along the new site boundary and maintaining a grass verge between the footway and Stourbridge Road.

Copies of the draft order and relevant plan will be available for inspection during normal opening hours at Bridgnorth Post Office, 63 High Street, Bridgnorth WV16 4DX in the 28 days commencing on December 28 2022, and may be obtained, free of charge, from the addresses stated below quoting NATTRAN/WM/S247/5280.

Any person may object to the making of the proposed order by stating their reasons in writing to the Secretary of State at nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk or National Transport Casework Team, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7AR, quoting the above reference.

Objections should be received by midnight on January 25 2023.