Costa Coffee in Bridgnorth applies for pavement licence

By David Tooley

A coffee chain has applied for a pavement licence for its shop in Bridgnorth.

Costa in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google
People have until Thursday, December 29, to have their say during a consultation exercise being run by Shropshire Council.

The Costa Coffee branch in Postern Gate has applied to trade on two areas of the pavement.

The first area is 2.1m x 0.6m from the edge of the leftmost window towards the main premises entrance.

And they want to have a licence for an area 4m x 1.4m within and in front of the alcove of the premises.

The licensing team at Shropshire Council has invited responses to be sent to licensing@shropshire.gov.uk or phone 0345 678 9026.

For more details visit shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/pavement-licence-consultation-costa-coffee-bridgnorth.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

