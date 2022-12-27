Costa Coffee in Bridgnorth applies for pavement licence

Costa in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

People have until Thursday, December 29, to have their say during a consultation exercise being run by Shropshire Council.

The Costa Coffee branch in Postern Gate has applied to trade on two areas of the pavement.

The first area is 2.1m x 0.6m from the edge of the leftmost window towards the main premises entrance.

And they want to have a licence for an area 4m x 1.4m within and in front of the alcove of the premises.

The licensing team at Shropshire Council has invited responses to be sent to licensing@shropshire.gov.uk or phone 0345 678 9026.