Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ambulance strike called off for December 28

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

A second day of ambulance strikes that was to have taken place on Wednesday (28) has been called off.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......16/11/2021 Ambulance's outside Sandwell Genreal hospital A&E..
SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......16/11/2021 Ambulance's outside Sandwell Genreal hospital A&E..

The GMB union says its members won't be striking to "allow people to enjoy Christmas".

But it has announced a further day of strike action on January 11.

The GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said: "The incredible British public are why we are suspending our action over the Christmas period.

"But it also means the government can now do what ambulance workers and the public want - get round the table and talk pay now. We are here 24/7. Any time, any place."

The union said the action has been suspended after "amazing" public support for industrial action this week.

In Shropshire a group of around 70 people held a torchlight vigil in Ludlow to show their support for ambulance workers.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Mid Wales
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Telford
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News