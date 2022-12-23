Ambulance strike called off for December 28

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......16/11/2021 Ambulance's outside Sandwell Genreal hospital A&E..

The GMB union says its members won't be striking to "allow people to enjoy Christmas".

But it has announced a further day of strike action on January 11.

The GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said: "The incredible British public are why we are suspending our action over the Christmas period.

"But it also means the government can now do what ambulance workers and the public want - get round the table and talk pay now. We are here 24/7. Any time, any place."

The union said the action has been suspended after "amazing" public support for industrial action this week.