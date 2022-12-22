Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews scrambled to food related incidents in Shropshire

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire crews were called to two food-related incidents in Shropshire.

Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

At 8.26pm on Wednesday Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received a call reporting a kitchen fire in Bridgnorth.

When crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock arrived at Hookfield they found a grill pan fire which was out on arrival.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to help them deal with the incident and declared that there was no emergency 11 minutes later.

Earlier on in the evening at 6.06pm a fire crew was scrambled from their station in Oswestry to Victoria Road in the town after an automatic fire alarm was activated.

When they arrived they used a thermal imaging camera to discover that the alarm was caused by smoke from unattended cooking and closed the incident at 6.28pm.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News