Fire crews scrambled to food related incidents in Shropshire

Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

At 8.26pm on Wednesday Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service received a call reporting a kitchen fire in Bridgnorth.

When crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock arrived at Hookfield they found a grill pan fire which was out on arrival.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to help them deal with the incident and declared that there was no emergency 11 minutes later.

Earlier on in the evening at 6.06pm a fire crew was scrambled from their station in Oswestry to Victoria Road in the town after an automatic fire alarm was activated.