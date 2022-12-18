Firefighters and paramedics scramble to scene of Bridgnorth road smash

The crash happened at Middleton Priors at around 12.20pm. People in the car managed to free themselves before fire crews arrived.

Paramedics were sent to the scene, but it is understood they were not required in the end.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 12.22pm on Sunday, December 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth. Reports of an RTC with persons trapped who all self extricated prior to the arrival of crews. Vehicle was made safe.