Yellow weather warning for ice issued across region with risk of 'freezing rain'

Scraping ice from the car window

The Met Office has issued the yellow warnings of ice across Shropshire, Mid Wales, the Black Country and Staffordshire for Sunday.

Forecasters have warned of the risk of freezing rain as falling water hits the already frozen surfaces.

The main hazard we need to watch tomorrow is rain falling onto frozen ground. This is known as freezing rain & is probably the worst winter hazard, I remember it well in Shropshire in Jan 2011.



A yellow weather warning for ice is in force on Sunday for this very reason.



A level three cold weather alert was earlier issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for all of England until midnight on Sunday, which it warns could “increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

Forecasters say temperatures could temporarily rise on Sunday but this will bring strong winds leading to snow, blizzards and ice and freezing rain, creating hazardous conditions on the roads.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Helen Caughey said: “The northerly airflow and cold conditions which have dominated our weather patterns over the last 10 days will start to lose ground to a push of mild air from the south-west on Sunday.

“As the mild air meets the cold air currently in situ over the UK there will be a transient spell of snow, potentially to low levels, especially in the north.

“Add to this the risk of rain falling on to frozen surfaces, and strong winds over upland areas of northern Britain, bringing blizzard conditions, and this could be a day to avoid travelling in some areas, although the snow should turn to rain later.

“There is also a brief risk of a period of freezing rain most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards, which could result in some power interruptions.”

The weather warnings are expected to lift by Monday.

Looking ahead to tonight and Sunday, it adds: "Skies clearing this evening allowing another widespread and fairly sharp frost to develop. Patchy freezing fog forming during the early hours, lifting later as skies cloud over and winds freshen.