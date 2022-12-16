Bridgnorth Tractor Run a huge success as it raises £10,000 for children's hospices

Pictured is Mandy Hill with organisers Tom Wellings and Josh Barratt

Tom Wellings and Josh Barratt, organisers of the Bridgnorth Tractor Run, have spoken about the success of this year's event, which saw nearly 200 tractors in the convoy.

The pair smashed last year's figure of £3,700 for Cancer Research UK and have announced that £10,000 has been raised this year for Hope House Children's Hospices.

A convoy of tractors, adorned with flashing Christmas lights, set out from Bridgnorth on Sunday, travelling through surrounding areas including Quatt, Alveley and Kinver.

Its aim was to get people in the festive spirit, with many stopping to watch, take photos, or film the tractors as they rumbled through the town.

The team also raised vital funds for the local children's hospice, with a minimum donation of £10 per tractor and places en-route for people to make donations.

Mandy Hill, manager of the Hope House charity shop in Bridgnorth, said: "I would like to thank Tom and Josh for their six months of hard work, planning and pulling this together for such a wonderful cause.

"We are here to ensure that children with life-threatening conditions enjoy the best quality of life, together with their families.

"We provide specialist care and bereavement support, when and where they need it, and work together to ensure that no one faces the death of a child alone."

Tom, who works for Grassmen as an agricultural creator, and Josh, who is a farmer, said they have been 'amazed' by the support received from the community.

They added: "Its been a long six months planning, but to get the support from the team, the public, the tractors and the effort to decorate every one – of which there was nearly 200 in the convoy – is truly amazing.