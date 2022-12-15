Be aware of driving the morning after the night before urges lawyer

Stephen Scully

Stephen Scully, a solicitor advocate at Lanyon Bowdler specialising in driving offences, said that as people will be getting together for Christmas parties, driving the morning after a drink was a real danger.

This year with the World Cup also on, the temptations may be even greater for people to have one or two alcoholic drinks and risk driving home due to difficulties with public transport or obtaining taxis.

He said: “It’s really important - not just at Christmas, but at any time of the year - to be aware of the risk of being over the legal drink drive limit the morning after a drink.

“However, whenever alcohol is involved, it’s really important to be aware of how it can still be in your system the next day.

“Guidance shows that you should allow up to three-and-a-half hours per large glass of wine before driving, which adds up to 14 hours if you have had four large glasses of wine - quite easy to do whilst watching a football match for instance.

“If you have been drinking medium-strength beer, it is advised that you leave two-and-half hours for every pint - so if you have finished drinking five pints of beer at 11pm, you shouldn’t drive until 11.30am the next day.

"Of course, everyone’s body deals with alcohol in different ways and at different speeds, but by keeping these timescales in mind you can avoid any unwanted surprises this Christmas.”