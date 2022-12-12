Broadband users facing a difficult December with poor internet

It could be a difficult December for some broadband users in Bridgnorth.

Toni Gross says her internet provider, Airband, has told her that maintenance is being carried out in the Bridgnorth area which has led to the difficulties.

But she says being told the problems should be fixed in January is not good enough.

Other people in and around the town have taken to social media to vent their frustration.

Mrs Goss of Six Ashes, said the problem had been ongoing for weeks and said she had had an apology from Airband.

"We don’t want apologies we need answer as to when it will be fixed," she said.

"Myself and my husband both work from home and it is becoming impossible to do so.

"I was told a roll-out plan for broadband had not gone to plan and the problems should be fixed early January – so anyone wishing to do anything online, Christmas shopping, download children’s games at Christmas or outlet watch a film, won’t have much luck."