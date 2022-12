The co-op store in Mill Street, Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

Firefighters were scrambled to the Co-Operative, in Mill Street, Bridgnorth, at 2.17pm on Saturday to reports of a car fire.

When they got there they found that staff from the co-op had managed to put the fire out.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Fire was extinguished prior to arrival of fire service by co-op staff and car had subsequently driven away."