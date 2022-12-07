Bridgnorth Cliff Railway will be closed for three days next week

The Bridgnorth Cliff Railway.

Work was undertaken on the undercarriages two months ago, with the railway's chairman suspecting that wood containing a corrosive acid needed to be removed.

Engineers have now confirmed Dr. Malvern Tipping's theory, as the oak buffer beams contain tannic acid, which corrodes ferrous metals.

As a result, the corroded steel parts on the under-carriages will be replaced next week, with the railway closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Railway chairman Dr Malvern Tipping said: “The undercarriages tend not to be noticed by our passengers, but are an important component, because they carry and transport the passenger cabins.

"As per my request, the existing oak timbers will be replaced with new steel parts.

"Oak is a wonderful building material which I like to use elsewhere, but it comprises a great deal of tannic acid which has a corrosive effect on ferrous metals - therefore, it has to go.

"Our metal fabricators will provide a better alternative in the form of steel. The closures are an inconvenience, but enable us to provide for the future. We are keeping people informed via regular updates on the news page of our website.”

The railway has been carrying passengers between high and low town since 1892 and is thought to be the oldest funicular railway in the country.