Two cats rescued from house fire in Bridgnorth

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished:

Two cats were rescued from a house fire by emergency crews last night.

Firefighters were called to Yew Tree Grove in Bridgnorth to deal with the blaze and save the pets.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.17pm on Friday, December, 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Bridgnorth.

"Fire involving cooker in kitchen. Two cats rescued from property by fire service personnel.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used breathing apparatus, covering jet, hose reel jet, positive pressure ventilation and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

