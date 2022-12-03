Two cats rescued from house fire in Bridgnorth

Firefighters were called to Yew Tree Grove in Bridgnorth to deal with the blaze and save the pets.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.17pm on Friday, December, 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Bridgnorth.

"Fire involving cooker in kitchen. Two cats rescued from property by fire service personnel.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer. An operations officer was in attendance."