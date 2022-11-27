Bridgnorth community asked for views on changes to residents' on-street parking

Bridgnorth Town Hall

An online consultation was held in May and June this year, as the first stage in gathering residents’ views on the town’s parking schemes.

Now, face-to-face events will be held in Bridgnorth Library where new and proposed changes to the town’s parking schemes will be on display.

And residents have been encouraged to drop in and have a look, as well as offer their comments.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for parking, said: “In response to concerns about parking congestion we’re giving consideration to the introduction and revision of a number of residents’ on-street preferential parking schemes in Bridgnorth.

“Our parking team and local councillors carried out a review of the residents’ parking schemes in Bridgnorth in an attempt to make improvements to the various schemes currently operating – and we have now gathered the views of local residents and businesses through our recent consultation.

“Now we really want people to see the proposed changes, ask questions and tell us what they think – whether it’s at one of these drop-in events, or on our website.”

The scheduled drop-in events are as follows:

Monday, December 5 from 2pm to 9pm and Tuesday, December 6 from 9am to 12noon – for residents in the West Division areas, namely:

East and West Castle Street

Railway Street

King's Loade

Underhill Street

Monday, December 12 from 2pm to 9pm and Tuesday, December 13 from 9am to 12 moon – for residents in the East Division areas, namely:

St Leonard's Steps,

St Leonard's Close

Listley Street and St Mary's Street

Cartway and Friar's Street

Riverside

Southwell Riverside

King Charles Way and Abbotts Way

Severn Street

Wardle Close

At each session people will be able to speak to their local Shropshire councillors and Shropshire Council officers.

Anyone unable to attend can instead view the plans – and submit comments – on the council website, or by email at traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk.