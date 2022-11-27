Almost 100 properties in Bridgnorth hit by power cut

Affected areas in the WV15 postcode. Photo: National Grid

National Grid said that 98 properties are affected by the power cut, which occurred shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

The homes in the WV15 postcode area could be without power until 9pm, when National Grid expects the issue to be resolved.

The company said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 3.58pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

The affected postcodes include WV15 5HP, WV15 6AZ, WV15 6BA, WV15 6BB, WV15 6BD and WV15 6BP.