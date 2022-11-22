Pupils show support for classmate Jake as he continues treatment for cancer

Charlie Wilkins with Jake Knowles, both aged six, and five-year-old Jayden Bow, with the card from pupils at Brown Clee Primary School.

The youngsters from Brown Clee Primary School presented fellow classmate Jake Knowles with a special card to show their support and friendship.

Six-year-old Jake, from Neenton, was taken ill on November 5 while at home, and doctors then found a mass in his body, which has now been diagnosed as Lymphoma.

His family have been told that he faces as much as five months of chemotherapy treatment.

Now well-wishers are preparing to continue raising money to help his family financially.

Carla Bow, whose five-year-old son, Jayden, was one of those who presented the card to Jake and who is one of the main organisers of fundraising events, said: "We are planning to hold Jakes Festive Fundraiser from 11am to 4pm at Ditton Priors Village Hall on December 17.

"People will be able to enjoy some festive fun and have their photograph taken in Santa's grotto.

"There will be a tombola, hot pork baps, bouncy castles, the hot chocolate lady with mulled wine and craft stalls.

"There is still space available for more stalls who will be charged £10.

"This will be a fun and festive day out for people with money raised going to this very good cause.

"Members of Vdubs in the Valley, who are Volkswagen enthusiasts and 4x4s United will be helping out on the day.